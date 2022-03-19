Matthew Stafford's Projected Career Earnings After $160M Contract Extension with Rams

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Matthew Stafford has earned himself a bag during his NFL career.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the veteran quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams, with $135 million guaranteed.

That will potentially push his career earnings into NFL-record territory, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer:

