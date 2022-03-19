Matthew Stafford's Projected Career Earnings After $160M Contract Extension with Rams

Matthew Stafford's Projected Career Earnings After $160M Contract Extension with RamsMarch 20, 2022
Matthew Stafford has earned himself a bag during his NFL career.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the veteran quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams, with $135 million guaranteed.
That will potentially push his career earnings into NFL-record territory, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer:
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
If Rams QB Matthew Stafford plays out his new contract, which expires just as he turns 39, it'll push his career earnings to $422 million. The record, right now, is held by Aaron Rodgers (~$306 million).<br><br>Also, I'm told the new deal lowers Stafford's cap # for '22 (it was $23M).
