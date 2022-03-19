Jacoby Brissett Reportedly Signs Browns Contract After Watson, Keenum Trades

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brissett would serve as the team's backup to Deshaun Watson, who was acquired in a deal Friday that sent three first-round picks and more to the Houston Texans. Cleveland also signed Watson to a new five-year extension worth $230 million.

Last year's backup, Case Keenum, was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round pick, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Baker Mayfield also remains on the roster but he has requested a trade, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Watson would be the clear No. 1 when active, although he could face a suspension during the upcoming season after 22 women accused him of sexual assault and misconduct. According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, teams are expecting a six-game suspension under the league's personal-conduct policy.

If Mayfield is moved, Brissett would represent a quality No. 2 on the depth chart thanks to his experience in the NFL.

The 2016 third-round pick has made 37 starts across his time with three different organizations, including five starts with the Miami Dolphins in 2021. He made 11 total appearances last season, finishing with 1,283 passing yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Most of Brissett's playing time has come with the Indianapolis Colts, starting 15 games in each of 2017 and 2019. He showcased impressive efficiency in 2019, totaling 2,942 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also added 228 rushing yards and four more scores that season.

This type of production would likely be enough to succeed with the Browns, which had the No. 4 rushing attack in 2021 and a defense that ranked fifth in yards allowed. Simply avoiding turnovers could be enough to get the team back in the postseason.