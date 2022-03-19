Report: Danielle Hunter to Remain With Vikings Despite Trade Interest

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly planning to keep star defensive end Danielle Hunter despite trade interest.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "multiple" teams inquired about Hunter, and the Vikings had "discussions on his future" but decided to keep him in Minnesota.

Fowler's report came on the heels of ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that the Vikings planned to pay Hunter his $18 million roster bonus due Saturday and honor the final two years of his contract.

