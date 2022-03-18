Browns' Updated Super Bowl 57 Odds After Reported Deshaun Watson Trade

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns acquired Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in exchange for a slew of draft picks on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, and their Super Bowl odds have gotten better entering the 2022 campaign.

Cleveland now has the sixth-best odds to reach Super Bowl LVII at +1400 ($100 bet wins $1,400), according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The only teams with better odds are the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Browns also added wide receiver Amari Cooper this offseason, which also likely impacted their championship odds. Cooper should be one of Watson's top targets alongside Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Cleveland has made the playoffs just twice in the last two decades, so if Watson could bring them to the Super Bowl next season, it would be quite the accomplishment.

The Browns haven't played in a championship game since the 1965 campaign.

