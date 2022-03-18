Chiefs' Updated Salary Cap, Depth Chart After JuJu Smith-Schuster's Contract

David Eulitt/Getty Images

If you thought the Kansas City Chiefs already had a scary offense, Friday made them downright terrifying.

The Chiefs signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year, $10.75 million deal, per ESPN's Field Yates, with the veteran wideout confirming his new home on Twitter:

"I am going to play with a future Hall of Fame QB, to play with one of the best to ever do it," he told NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti. "My goal as a player is to win, so I'm going to Kansas City with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl."

That future Hall of Famer, of course, is Patrick Mahomes. And he highlights an offensive depth chart that is downright scary:

QB: Mahomes / Chad Henne

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire / Jerick McKinnon (free agent) / Darrel Williams (FA)

FB: Michael Burton

WR1: Tyreek Hill / DeMarcus Robinson (FA)

WR2: Smith-Schuster / Josh Gordon

SWR: Mecole Hardman / Marcus Kemp

TE: Travis Kelce / Blake Bell (FA) / Noah Gray

LT: Orlando Brown / Mike Remmers

LG: Joe Thuney / Nick Allegretti

C: Creed Humphrey / Darryl Williams

RG: Trey Smith / Andrew Wylie

RT: Lucas Niang / Wylie

Before the Smith-Schuster signing, the Chiefs had a salary-cap number of $212.8 million, per Spotrac, which would put them above the $208.6 million cap for the season. While that would be reduced once they cut the roster down to 51 players for the season, the Chiefs appear to still have some work to do to get under the cap.

The rest of the AFC has undoubtedly improved this offseason. In the AFC West alone, the Denver Broncos added Russell Wilson, the Chargers revamped their defense by adding Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson and the Raiders traded for superstar wideout Davante Adams.

Of course, it didn't stop there. The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson. The Buffalo Bills signed Von Miller. The Cincinnati Bengals rebuilt their offensive line by signing Alex Cappa and Ted Karras (and have been rumored to be in pursuit of La'el Collins).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The AFC is loaded. But Mahomes and this Chiefs offense are still going to be very, very scary. Smith-Schuster only adds to the riches they already had in place.

And so long as Mahomes is behind center, the Chiefs will remain contenders. The 2021 season ended in disappointment, as the Bengals knocked them out of the playoffs in the AFC Championship Game, but nobody in the AFC is taking them lightly.

If anything, the flurry of moves in the conference is further proof of that.