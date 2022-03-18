Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Browns QB Prefers Colts After Deshaun Watson Move

AP Photo/David Richard, File

After the Cleveland Browns reportedly acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans on Friday, many are wondering where Baker Mayfield will end up.

But it appears that Mayfield, who had requested a trade earlier this week, already has his preferred destination in mind. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Mayfield has informed the Browns that he hopes to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are a team in transition at the quarterback position after trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders last week in exchange for a package of draft picks. The only quarterbacks on the Indianapolis roster are Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan, neither of whom has attempted a pass in a regular-season game in their respective careers.

While Mayfield will surely be an upgrade over Ehlinger or Morgan, it's unclear whether or not the Colts are interested in trading away assets to acquire him.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Mayfield is coming off a down year last season after he was hindered by injuries. He threw for career lows of 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns as well as a career-worst passer rating of 83.1.

Mayfield underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He reportedly is ahead of schedule in his rehab and recovery.

"Mayfield had to work so hard to strengthen the muscles in his left shoulder during the season that he was ahead of the game in his rehab," Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com stated in February. "The fact that it's his non-throwing shoulder also means his natural motion won't be enormously impacted."

The Colts have eight picks in the upcoming 2022 draft, but none in the first round. This year's draft class is not the strongest in terms of quarterback prospects, so if Indianapolis wants to improve its QB situation quickly, it would be wise to pursue a trade for Mayfield.