Baker Mayfield Rumors: Browns QB Ahead of Schedule in Labrum Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Nick Cammett

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield underwent surgery this offseason to repair a torn labrum, and he's reportedly progressing better than expected.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield is "ahead of schedule" in his rehab and recovery from the procedure he had Jan. 19.

Mayfield was initially given a timetable of four to six months for his recovery from surgery. Cabot explained that Mayfield's work during the season helped give him a head start in his rehab. Since the surgery was on his left shoulder, he shouldn't have a problem with his throwing motion.

"He's rehabbing at home in Austin, Texas, and doctors are encouraged by his excellent progress," Cabot stated. "Mayfield had to work so hard to strengthen the muscles in his left shoulder during the season that he was ahead of the game in his rehab. The fact that it's his non-throwing shoulder also means his natural motion won't be enormously impacted."

Mayfield's 2021 season was derailed by the torn labrum, as he attempted to play through the injury before shutting himself down in Week 17 when the Browns were eliminated from playoff contention. He wound up throwing for career lows of 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns as well as a career-worst passer rating of 83.1.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Mayfield has not received a contract extension from Cleveland and is likely to play the 2022 season on his fifth-year option that is worth $18.86 million.

There is speculation that the Browns may look for quarterback help this offseason, whether it be through adding a young backup in the draft or a veteran in free agency who will compete with Mayfield for the starting job.