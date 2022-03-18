Texans' Updated Draft Picks After Reported Deshaun Watson Trade

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans reportedly traded quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns on Friday in exchange for a haul of draft picks. So, let's take a look at the team's picks in the 2022 NFL draft, as well as what they've added in the years beyond that.

2022 NFL Draft

Round 1: No. 3

Round 1: No. 13 (from Cleveland)

Round 2: No. 37

Round 3: No. 68

Round 3: No. 80 (from New Orleans)

Round 4: No. 108

Round 6: No. 183

Round 6: No. 205 (from Green Bay)

Round 6: No. 207 (from San Francisco through the N.Y. Jets)

Round 7: No. 245 (from Dallas)

In addition to acquiring a 2022 first-round pick, the Texans added first-round selections in 2023 and 2024 from Cleveland, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Houston also nabbed a 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick, with a 2024 fifth-round pick being shipped to Cleveland.

The Texans are now in a full-scale rebuild after trading Watson to the Browns.

Houston selected Watson 12th overall in the 2017 NFL draft in hopes he would be its quarterback of the future. He led the franchise to two straight postseason appearances during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but things fell apart in 2020 following a trade that sent star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Texans finished 4-12 and missed the playoffs. They then traded star defensive end J.J. Watt to the Cardinals. Not long after that, it was reported there was a rift between Watson and the franchise and that he had requested a trade.

However, teams were hesitant to acquire Watson given his legal situation. A Harris County, Texas, grand jury declined to indict the 26-year-old on criminal charges stemming from numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made against him. He still faces 22 civil lawsuits and a potential NFL suspension.

It's unclear what Houston plans to do with its 2022 first-round picks. However, it's possible they seek out a quarterback with players like Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder available.

If the Texans decide to stick with Davis Mills next season, it's possible they'll look for assets to put around him in the draft, such as depth out wide.

At this point, the franchise needs work in many areas on both offense and defense, so there's really no telling what direction they'll go in the draft under new general manager Nick Caserio.