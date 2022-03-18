Baker Mayfield's Deteriorating Relationship with Browns Detailed in ESPN Report

AP Photo/Don Wright

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has publicly requested a trade, telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that "it's in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on" and that "the relationship is too far gone to mend."

On Friday, ESPN's Jake Trotter provided a deep dive into how Mayfield and the Browns got to this point.

The tipping point appeared to be Mayfield finding out over social media that the Browns were making an aggressive push to trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, to the point that Cleveland brass even flew out to Texas for a meeting.

"They didn’t inform Baker ahead of time, just as a courtesy," one source told Trotter. "It played out so publicly, it was just very insulting. ... It really angered Baker."

The fact that the Browns were pursuing other quarterbacks wasn't a surprise, per Trotter, but the aggressive move to go after Watson so suddenly apparently was a shock.

"At the combine in February, Berry did tell Mayfield’s agent the Browns might pursue an All-Pro-caliber quarterback, like Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, according to a source familiar with the conversation. Mayfield’s camp was also aware that short list could eventually include Watson, even with 22 civil cases pending alleging inappropriate behavior and sexual assault during massage sessions."

Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Browns met with Watson on Tuesday. Later that evening, Mayfield penned this message on Twitter:

On Thursday, Mayfield made his trade request public. However, the Browns are "not accommodating his request," per a source to Trotter.

The Browns are out of the Watson running, per Wilson, and are now looking to move forward with Mayfield, according to Trotter.

That appeared to be the case last January, even with Mayfield coming off a down year hindered by numerous injuries (including a torn labrum in his left shoulder).

Despite a tough year for he and an 8-9 Browns team that missed the playoffs after making them the year prior, it seemed all was well between quarterback and team.

"Sources, however, had described his Jan. 7 exit interview with coach Kevin Stefanski as productive," Trotter wrote. "And his rehabilitation from the Jan. 19 surgery to repair the labrum is ahead of schedule."

Browns general manager Andrew Berry also gave Mayfield a vote of confidence in January.

"We fully expect Baker to be our starter," Berry said, "and bounce back."

Mayfield remained committed to the Browns as recently as a week ago, per Trotter, even though there had been past frustrations. Trotter had more.

"Over the years, Mayfield, according to multiple sources, had grown increasingly frustrated with a franchise that had made him the fourth quarterback in NFL history to play for four different head coaches in his first three seasons. After Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff victory in 26 years just 14 months ago, the team signaled last offseason it was still unsure he was the long-term answer, refraining from engaging Mayfield’s camp on extension talks."

Coaching instability has marked Mayfield's tenure, although it appears to have subsided.

Hue Jackson lasted just eight games into Mayfield's rookie season. Gregg Williams took over on an interim basis, and then Freddie Kitchen was the head coach in 2019 before he was let go following a 6-10 season.

Kevin Stefanski took over in 2020 and immediately led the team to an 11-5 record and its first playoff berth since 2002 and win since 1994.

Mayfield enjoyed his best season in 2020, sporting career highs in quarterback rating and QBR en route to completing 62.8 percent of his passes for 26 touchdowns (eight interceptions). Injuries hindered him in 2021, and he had 17 touchdowns (13 picks) as his ratings dipped.

This could be the beginning of the end for Mayfield in Cleveland, especially with him having just one year left on his rookie deal after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option for 2022.

A source ultimately told Trotter that tensions grew over time, and now the tipping point has been reached.

"It’s just sort of a cumulative effect," a source told Trotter. "He’s ready to try to find somewhere else."

The Browns selected Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of Oklahoma. He's completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 92 touchdowns (56 interceptions) over four years.