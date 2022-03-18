NFL Rumors: Seahawks Eyeing Matt Ryan, Baker Mayfield Trades in Pursuit of Veteran QB

Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly seeking an "experienced veteran starting quarterback" to fill the void left by trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported Friday the Hawks have held initial discussions about the Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan and Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield, among others.

The full story about Wilson's departure from the Seahawks may never come to light because the sides are painting different stories about what led to the exit.

Seattle released statements from key members of the organization, including one from chairwoman Jody Allen saying the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback "made it clear he wanted this change."

Wilson disputed that notion during his introductory press conference with the Broncos, stating: "I didn't initiate it; it was definitely mutual."

Regardless of the reason, the Seahawks now have a hole on their roster at the sport's most vital position.

Ryan owns a strong track record, highlighted by winning the 2016 MVP Award, and his name has popped up in trade rumors as the Falcons are linked to a possible deal for Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Ryan and Atlanta's front office agreed to delay a $7.5 million roster bonus in his contract until Tuesday while trade options were considered.

At 36, he'd only be a short-term replacement for Seattle, and he's coming off a season with the Falcons in which he finished with just 20 touchdown passes in 17 games.

Mayfield requested a trade after the Browns joined the Watson trade sweepstakes, but the team's front office said it's "not accommodating his request," per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

The 2018 first overall pick has struggled to establish himself as a true franchise quarterback and, like Ryan, he didn't post great numbers in 2021 with 17 touchdown throws in 14 appearances.

Ultimately, whomever the Seahawks acquire is likely to represent a pretty significant downgrade from Wilson, which forces the team into a tough situation.

On one hand, the NFC features far fewer title hopefuls than the AFC, so picking up a quarterback like Ryan could allow the team to remain on the fringes of contention. On the other, it may be better to go through a total rebuild to reconstruct the roster from the ground up rather than trying to maintain competitiveness through a series of stop-gap measures.

The route Seattle decides to take may hinge on the asking price for the veteran quarterbacks still available on the trade or free-agent markets.