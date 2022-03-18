Packers Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Re-Signed Knowing Davante Adams Wouldn't Return

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers reportedly traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, ending his eight-year run with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Rodgers already knew his time with Adams was over when he made his decision to return to the Packers on a new four-year contract. Rapoport added that "the situation was too far gone" between Adams and Green Bay.

The relationship between Adams and Green Bay reportedly deteriorated when the wideout informed the team that he wouldn't play the 2022 season under the franchise tag. But the Packers were open to giving Adams a long-term deal.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Green Bay was willing to sign Adams to the same amount of money he's receiving from the Raiders, but the receiver "preferred to play elsewhere." Demovsky added that Rodgers was "aware of the developments" as they were happening.

Rodgers and Adams have been one of the most productive quarterback-receiver tandems in the league in recent seasons. Adams set new single-season franchise records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) last season while recording 11 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season and was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth straight year.

Rodgers was named MVP for the second straight year after throwing for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He led the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but Green Bay's season ended in disappointing fashion with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.