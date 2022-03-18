Raiders, Packers' Updated Super Bowl 57 Odds After Davante Adams Trade

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired star Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams for the No. 22 and No. 53 overall selections, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As of 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Raiders at 40-1 to win the Super Bowl, 25-1 to take the AFC and 7-1 to finish first in the AFC West.

The Packers are 17-2 to lift the Lombardi Trophy, 7-2 to win the NFC crown and -190 ($100 bet to win $190) to claim the NFC North.

Only the Buffalo Bills (13-2) and Kansas City Chiefs (8-1) are ahead of the Packers on the Super Bowl odds ledger despite Adams' departure.

The Raiders appear like a great bet at 40-1 to win the Super Bowl, especially after adding Adams and Arizona Cardinals edge-rusher Chandler Jones to bolster a pass rush that already features standout Maxx Crosby.

Meanwhile, the Raiders' offense now has a loaded pass-catching trio featuring Adams, tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

As for the Packers, they'll have to regroup after losing the best wide receiver in football, and they don't look like a very enticing bet at the moment.

At the very least, they have back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers returning at quarterback after he agreed to stay in Green Bay on a long-term deal.

Still, the Packers have to make moves at wide receiver now to make up for Adams' loss. Having a pair of first-round picks certainly helps the matter.

Green Bay also has about $20 million in cap space to work with now that Adams, who was given the franchise tag in March, is a Raider.

Ultimately, the rich are only getting richer in a loaded AFC West that could very well see all of its teams make the playoffs this year.

