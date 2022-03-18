Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Cryptic Tweet After Davante Adams, Allen Robinson Contracts

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be keeping a close eye on NFL free agency.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with Allen Robinson, though they haven't ruled out a reunion with Beckham.

Hours later, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Las Vegas Raiders are trading for Davante Adams and giving him a five-year, $141.3 million deal.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Beckham tweeted this shortly after news of the Adams trade broke:

The 29-year-old won his first Super Bowl with the Rams and likely put himself into position for a nice payday before suffering a torn ACL.

For as well as he played in the playoffs with Los Angeles (21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns), there was almost no chance he'd get anything approaching what Adams will receive from Las Vegas, though.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported in January that "one AFC executive said his “Mendoza Line” will likely be north of $10 million per season" while two others estimated him to collect between $11 million and $12.5 million annually. And that was before the knee injury.

Seeing the money thrown around at other wideouts might be adding a big chip to Beckham's shoulder for when he gets the green light to return to the field in 2022.