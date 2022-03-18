Davante Adams, Derek Carr, Raiders' Fantasy Outlook After Blockbuster Trade

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders made a major move Thursday by reportedly acquiring two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Raiders will send two 2022 draft picks, including their first-rounder (No. 22 overall), to Green Bay. As part of the transaction, the Raiders will sign Adams to a five-year contract extension worth $141.25 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The trade reunites Adams with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, as the two were teammates during their college days at Fresno State. So what does this mean for their fantasy outlook next season?

Carr enjoyed a productive campaign in 2021, throwing for a career-high 4,804 yards to go with 23 touchdowns while completing 68.4 percent of his passes. But Carr also finished with 14 interceptions, the highest total of his eight-year career.

Carr's favorite target last year was Hunter Renfrow, who led the Raiders with 103 receptions, 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was forced to miss six games, largely because of a knee injury.

Despite this, Carr ranked 13th in fantasy points among quarterbacks, per FantasyPros. That number is likely to improve with Adams in the fold.

One of the NFL's most talented wideouts, Adams set Green Bay's single-season franchise records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) to go with 11 touchdowns in 2021. He has three seasons of 110-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving scores, the only player in NFL history to accomplish that feat, per the Packers website.



Carr and Adams had strong chemistry in their two seasons together at Fresno State with 38 total touchdowns, including 24 in 2013. While they likely won't reach that number in 2022, it's safe to pencil them in for massive production.

Under new head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders offense should be more aggressive next season. Carr will have every opportunity to be a top-10 fantasy quarterback. Fantasy managers should target him as a QB1 in upcoming drafts.

Adams has been a first-round selection in fantasy drafts in recent years, and that shouldn't change this season. Despite no longer having Aaron Rodgers throwing to him, Adams remains one of the best skill position players in the league, and he will continue to perform at a high level in Las Vegas.