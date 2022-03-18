Report: Davante Adams Picked Raiders over Packers; Had Same Contract Offer from Both

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears Davante Adams wanted a fresh start in 2022.

The veteran wide receiver, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, reportedly had the same contract offer of five years and $141.25 million from the Green Bay Packers, but he preferred to move on from the franchise, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

The Packers initially placed the franchise tag on Adams before the March 8 deadline after the two sides failed to come to terms on a long-term extension.

The 29-year-old then reportedly informed the franchise he wouldn't play under the franchise tag, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday the two sides were far away on a contract extension.

It appears they made progress on a deal, but Adams preferred to play in Las Vegas.

The five-time Pro Bowler, a 2014 second-round pick, had spent his entire eight-year career in Green Bay prior to the trade. He has emerged as one of the best receivers in the league since his debut, recording two of his best seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Last season, Adams caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The season prior, he recorded more than 1,000 yards and had a career-high 18 touchdowns.

It's not necessarily surprising that Adams preferred to join the Raiders. He played with quarterback Derek Carr at Fresno State in 2012 and 2013, so they have a natural connection. In addition, Carr said over the summer that he was going to do whatever it took to get his former college teammate in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have made a number of changes this offseason to improve after a 10-7 2021 season. In addition to hiring Josh McDaniels as head coach, they signed Chandler Jones, Jakob Johnson, Brandon Bolden and Darius Phillips and traded for Rock Ya-Sin.

However, the AFC West is expected to be one of the toughest divisions in the NFL in 2022. The Denver Broncos added Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks; the Kansas City Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce; and the Los Angeles Chargers have added J.C. Jackson, among others, to bolster their defense.

At this point, the Raiders will just be hoping that the addition of Adams pays off. If they miss the playoffs again in 2022, it'll arguably be the team's most disappointing season since moving to Las Vegas given all of the offseason additions.