Raiders' Updated Depth Chart, Cap Space After Davante Adams Trade and Contract

Raiders' Updated Depth Chart, Cap Space After Davante Adams Trade and ContractMarch 18, 2022
It's 2019 all over again as the Las Vegas Raiders acquired one of the NFL's best wide receivers, who's immediately getting a massive pay raise.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Raiders traded for Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams and will send two 2022 NFL draft picks, including their 2022 first-rounder to Green Bay.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Adams will also receive a long-term extension to become the highest-paid wideout in the league.
Here's how the Raiders offense will look with their newest addition:
Las Vegas Raiders Depth Chart—Offense
- QB: Derek Carr
- RB: Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Brandon Bolden
- FB: Jakob Johnson, Sutton Smith
- LWR: Davante Adams, Mack Hollins, DJ Turner
- RWR: Bryan Edwards, Tyron Johnson, Dillon Stoner
- SWR: Hunter Renfrow, Javon Wims
- TE: Darren Waller, Foster Moreau
- LT: Kolton Miller, Jackson Barton, Kamaal Seymour
- LG: John Simpson, Alex Bars, Jordan Simmons, Lester Cotton
- C: Andre James, Brett Heggie, Hroniss Grasu
- RG: Denzelle Good, Alex Leatherwood, Jordan Meredith
- RT: Jackson Barton, William Sweet
Depth chart via OurLads.com
Per Over the Cap, Las Vegas had $36.6 million in salary cap space, so it won't have any trouble absorbing Adams' cap hit for 2022 if it matches the average payout from his new deal.
