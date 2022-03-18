Raiders' Updated Depth Chart, Cap Space After Davante Adams Trade and Contract

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

It's 2019 all over again as the Las Vegas Raiders acquired one of the NFL's best wide receivers, who's immediately getting a massive pay raise.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Raiders traded for Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams and will send two 2022 NFL draft picks, including their 2022 first-rounder to Green Bay.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Adams will also receive a long-term extension to become the highest-paid wideout in the league.

Here's how the Raiders offense will look with their newest addition:

Las Vegas Raiders Depth Chart—Offense

QB: Derek Carr

RB: Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Brandon Bolden

FB: Jakob Johnson, Sutton Smith

LWR: Davante Adams, Mack Hollins, DJ Turner

RWR: Bryan Edwards, Tyron Johnson, Dillon Stoner

SWR: Hunter Renfrow, Javon Wims

TE: Darren Waller, Foster Moreau

LT: Kolton Miller, Jackson Barton, Kamaal Seymour

LG: John Simpson, Alex Bars, Jordan Simmons, Lester Cotton

C: Andre James, Brett Heggie, Hroniss Grasu

RG: Denzelle Good, Alex Leatherwood, Jordan Meredith

RT: Jackson Barton, William Sweet

Depth chart via OurLads.com

Per Over the Cap, Las Vegas had $36.6 million in salary cap space, so it won't have any trouble absorbing Adams' cap hit for 2022 if it matches the average payout from his new deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

