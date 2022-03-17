Eli Apple, Bengals Reportedly Agree to New 1-Year, $4M Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Sixth-year cornerback Eli Apple is reportedly staying put for the 2022 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals are re-signing Apple to a one-year contract worth $4 million. The 26-year-old appeared in 16 games for Cincinnati last season, his first year with the team.

