Rams' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Allen Robinson's Reported $46.5m Contract

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year, $46.5 million contract ($30 million guaranteed) with free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Here's a look at how the Rams' salary cap and offensive two-deep depth chart may look with Robinson now in the mix.

Salary Cap

The Rams were listed as having just $1,482,831 in effective cap space before the Robinson move, per Over the Cap.

While the official yearly breakdown and structure on Robinson's deal aren't clear at the moment, the Rams will obviously need to perform some salary cap gymnastics to become cap compliant, perhaps through restructures and/or extensions.

Rams Depth Chart

QB: Matthew Stafford, John Wolford

RB: Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

WR: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson

WR: Robert Woods, Ben Skowronek

WR: Allen Robinson, Brandon Powell

TE: Tyler Higbee, Kendall Blanton

LT: Joseph Noteboom, Chandler Brewer

LG: David Edwards, Tremayne Anchrum

C: Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton

RG: Bobby Evans, Jamil Demby

RT: Rob Havenstein, Alaric Jackson

Source: Ourlads

Notes

Robinson's signing doesn't necessarily signal the departure of free agent Odell Beckham Jr., who the Rams inked to a one-year deal during the 2021 midseason.

OBJ was a big reason why the Rams were able to win this year's Super Bowl, but he is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the title game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Rams would still like to re-sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and reportedly have the cap space to get that done.

If the Rams can get that done, then L.A. undoubtedly has the deepest passing corps in the game on paper. One could argue that's already the case with Robinson in the mix, but Los Angeles looks well-positioned to dominate yet again.

Robinson is coming off a down year (38 catches, 410 yards, one touchdown) in 12 games, but he had a 16-game average of 100 catches and 1,199 yards over the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.

A revolving door at quarterback (Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton, Justin Fields) certainly didn't help Robinson, but L.A. is just about as solid as it gets at QB with Matthew Stafford calling shots. Expect a big bounce-back year for the former Penn State star as the rich get richer in Los Angeles.