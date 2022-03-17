Browns Rumors: Baker Mayfield Still QB Moving Forward After Deshaun Watson Pursuit

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns reportedly view Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback ahead of the 2022 NFL season after failing to land the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson in a trade.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Thursday the Browns were informed they are "out of the running" for Watson after they'd previously informed Mayfield's representatives a change would only be made if they landed an upper-echelon replacement.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.