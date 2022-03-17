X

    Browns Rumors: Baker Mayfield Still QB Moving Forward After Deshaun Watson Pursuit

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMarch 17, 2022

    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Browns reportedly view Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback ahead of the 2022 NFL season after failing to land the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson in a trade.

    Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Thursday the Browns were informed they are "out of the running" for Watson after they'd previously informed Mayfield's representatives a change would only be made if they landed an upper-echelon replacement.

