Skip Bayless: Tom Brady Reached out to Julio Jones to Recruit WR After Titans Release

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

If you believe Skip Bayless, Tom Brady is working to recruit Julio Jones to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On FS1's Undisputed, Bayless said someone close to Jones texted him Thursday morning that Brady sent the seven-time Pro Bowler a direct message on Instagram asking him to "come on down to the sunshine here in Tampa, and let’s be great together."

Jones became a free agent Thursday after the Tennessee Titans released him. The team listed him as a post-June 1 cut, which will save it $9.5 million in cap space.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.