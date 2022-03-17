Saints Rumors: Multiple Contracts Restructured amid Deshaun Watson Trade Buzz

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amid their reported pursuit of Deshaun Watson, the New Orleans Saints have restructured the contracts of several players on their roster to clear salary-cap space.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Taysom Hill, Bradley Roby, Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins all restructured their deals to give the Saints $29.9 million in space.

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Saints brass had a second meeting with Watson on Wednesday night.

Trade speculation around the quarterback has picked up steam since a grand jury declined to charge him amid allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct from nine criminal complaints against him.

Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

The Saints are one of four teams that have been connected to Watson in recent days since the criminal case against him ended. The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns are others.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted Watson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, is "incredibly torn" about which team he wants to play for after being "impressed" by the presentations all four clubs made.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Houston Texans already approved trade packages from the Saints, Panthers and Browns before Watson met with the management from those teams.

The Saints still need to make additional moves if they are going to acquire Watson. His cap hit for the 2022 season is at $40.4 million, per Spotrac.

Watson hasn't played since Week 17 of the 2020 season. He was on the Texans' 53-man roster last season, but the team kept him inactive all year amid his trade holdout and legal issues.