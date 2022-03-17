Eagles Rumors: GM Howie Roseman Agrees to 3-Year Contract Extension

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman have reportedly agreed on a three-year contract extension.

Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice reported Thursday that Roseman, who had one season left on his previous deal, is now under contract through the 2025 NFL season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

