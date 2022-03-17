Lakers' Russell Westbrook Says Timberwolves' Trash-Talking 'Doesn't Bother Me'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Russell Westbrook said that the Minnesota Timberwolves' trash-talking didn't bother him Wednesday (1:37 mark of the video) as they defeated his Los Angeles Lakers 124-104.

"I honestly don't pay no mind to it," Russell Westbrook said. "... They weren't talking to me. They were talking to individual guys particularly, but the trash-talking doesn't bother me none. Nobody over there has done anything in this league that make me put my eyes up, like, 'Oh, they're talking to me.' ... They won a game, happy for them, move on to the next one."

The Timberwolves dominated the Lakers en route to a home win on a night where they led by as many as 25 and never trailed.

Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley and center Karl-Anthony Towns' actions were particularly noteworthy:

None of the 29-40 Lakers had a particularly good night shooting the ball, with the team making just 41.9 percent of its shots and 10 of 45 three-pointers. Westbrook had 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

It's easy to pick on the Lakers now with them losing 12 of 15 games and finding themselves in danger of missing out on the play-in tournament entirely.

It's not going to get much easier for L.A. either, as the team will play six of its next seven on the road. The Toronto Raptors are up next Friday.