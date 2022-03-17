Buccaneers' Updated Salary Cap After Chris Godwin's 3-Year, $60M Contract

Buccaneers' Updated Salary Cap After Chris Godwin's 3-Year, $60M ContractMarch 17, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed wide receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million contract with $40 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Godwin, 26, had 98 catches for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns last year. He suffered a torn ACL against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 19, ending his season.
Tampa Bay had used the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight year, but he'll be sticking around for at least a few more seasons.
Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Godwin will carry a salary-cap hit of $5 million in 2022. ESPN's Jenna Laine reported that the Bucs were able to decrease the cap hit by adding void years to the end of the deal.
Greg Auman of The Athletic provided more details, including where the team's cap space is projected to be at the moment:
Greg Auman @gregauman
Just went through Bucs' current cap with all deals we know of included, and I have their top 51 cap at around $201.5 million -- about $6.7 million under the cap. This isn't accounting for things like draft picks, but they won't sign their deals for months. <a href="https://t.co/2mdKFfpnLh">https://t.co/2mdKFfpnLh</a>
Per Danny Bennett of Gridiron on Tap, the Bucs were $21.5 million over the salary cap as of Wednesday morning. They needed to be under the cap by 4 p.m. ET Wednesday (the start of the league new year).
Since then, the Bucs have added Breshad Perriman on a one-year deal, restructured linebacker Shaquil Barrett's deal to free up just under $10 million in cap space, reworked tight end Cameron Brate's contract to free up roughly $3 million in cap space and signed Godwin to an extension, per Auman, who provided some cap context throughout the day.
Greg Auman @gregauman
I've got them higher than $208.2m, but we don't know all the fine print on restructures, use of void years and things like that. The math to get them compliant doesn't line up with what Spotrac/OTC have, but it'll work itself out. They have more moves to make as they sign more. <a href="https://t.co/q5nz0lRg5r">https://t.co/q5nz0lRg5r</a>
However, Auman pointed out some other deals that will affect the cap:
Greg Auman @gregauman
I think if all the new deals were counted against the cap, the Bucs would still be over the cap, even with Godwin's savings. They're under the cap now, but that's because they haven't counted Jensen ($4m), Davis ($8.4m), Gage ($4.3m) or Mason ($7.38m) against the cap. <a href="https://t.co/zIyvY1UzNP">https://t.co/zIyvY1UzNP</a>
Ultimately, there is a lot of fluidity when it comes to Tampa Bay's cap situation.
Regardless, the Bucs made huge headway on the cap with the Godwin contract, and that's arguably the team's second-biggest offseason win outside Tom Brady's return.