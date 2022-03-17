Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans QB 'Incredibly Torn' Over Decision on Future

AP Photo/Justin Rex_file

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is torn between the four teams that made presentations to him in recent days, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, teams needed to send acceptable trade proposals to the Texans before meeting with Watson.

Now there appears to be a final four of teams in the Watson sweepstakes with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns all in the mix.

Ten women filed criminal complaints against Watson, alleging sexual assault, misconduct and lewd conduct during massage sessions. Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits.

A Harris County, Texas grand jury decided against indicting him on criminal charges.

That quickly led to teams lining up to inquire about Watson, who requested a trade from Houston in January 2021.

Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Watson met with the Falcons on Wednesday. Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reported that the Browns met with Watson on Tuesday and that the meeting went well.

Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reported that the Panthers had a great meeting with Watson, but a source said: "That being said, it’s still in his hands, as well as the Texans."

Saints players are all for adding Watson, per Wilson:

Watson, 26, has made the Pro Bowl each of his past three seasons. He tossed 33 touchdowns (seven interceptions) en route to a 70.2 percent completion rate in 2020.