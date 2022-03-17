Notre Dame Beats Rutgers in 2OT, Will Play Alabama in 1st Round of March Madness

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The ACC lost the ACC/Big Ten Challenge earlier this season, but it earned some bragging rights between the two conferences in dramatic fashion in the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish stunned the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 89-87 in double-overtime in Wednesday's First Four game in Dayton, Ohio. Paul Atkinson Jr., Cormac Ryan and Nate Laszewski led the way for the victors in the matchup of No. 11 seeds in the West Region.

Atkinson's putback in the final two seconds of the second overtime decided it, and Notre Dame will now look to keep rolling against Alabama in the round of 64.

Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker, Caleb McConnell and Clifford Omoruyi all played well, but it was not enough for the Scarlet Knights.

Notable Player Stats

Paul Atkinson Jr., F, ND: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK, 13-of-15 FG

Nate Laszewski, F, ND: 18 PTS, 6 REB

Cormac Ryan, G, ND: 16 PTS, 3 STL, 2 AST

Ron Harper Jr., F, RU: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST

Caleb McConnell, G, RU: 23 PTS, 11 REB, 10-of-12 FG

Geo Baker, G, RU: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

Clifford Omoruyi, C, RU: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

Something had to give in Wednesday's matchup between a red-hot team and one that is accustomed to thriving under the bright lights of pressure-packed games this season.

Notre Dame appeared well on its way to a disappointing campaign with a 4-5 start, but it finished the regular season on an 18-5 tear to clinch a spot in the Big Dance. Rutgers also earned its spot in impressive fashion with victories over Purdue, Michigan, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois.

After defeating a who's who list of programs in the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights were ready for the bright lights of March out of the gates and jumped out to a 41-36 halftime lead.

Harper banged in the post and showed he could extend his game outside the arc like he has all season, but McConnell was the early story. He took advantage of the space created by the attention Harper drew and poured in 18 first-half points with a combination of outside shots and strong drives to go with his buzzer-beater in transition.

Frankly, it was a stunning start since McConnell's season-high point total was 16, but the Fighting Irish stayed within striking distance by pounding the paint. Atkinson overwhelmed Rutgers' frontcourt with his physicality and ability to finish at the rim for extended stretches.

That proved key because Notre Dame answered with a spark of its own after intermission with back-to-back threes from Ryan and Dane Goodwin before Blake Wesley's layup gave the ACC representative its first lead of the second half.

The momentum completely swung as Notre Dame took a more balanced attack with Ryan, Goodwin and Laszewski providing support for Atkinson that was largely missing when Rutgers controlled the first half.

It was the secondary support a Rutgers bench that finished with zero points failed to provide on the other side, which was all the more problematic because McConnell fizzled as the game continued.

Enter Baker in crunch time as the replacement scorer for McConnell.

He scored nine straight points for the Scarlet Knights to end regulation right when it appeared as if the game was slipping away. A three-pointer while falling to his left and an off-balance jumper in the lane tied it with less than two minutes remaining, but neither team scored a point for the rest of regulation, with Baker's shot at the buzzer falling short.

The first overtime was a series of hero moments. Harper banked in a three to give the Scarlet Knights the lead, but Ryan stole an inbounds pass and scored to take it right back. Paul Mulcahy then seemed to win it for the Big Ten team with a monster three with 10 seconds left, only for Wesley to save the day for his side and force double-overtime with a coast-to-coast layup.

Yet it was only Atkinson who played the role of hero in the second extra period with a shot he will remember for the rest of his life.

What's Next?

Notre Dame will face Alabama on Friday.