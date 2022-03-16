Matt Ioannidis' Agent Rips Commanders After DT's Release: They 'Lied to Our Face'

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alan Herman, the agent for Washington Commanders defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, says that team senior vice president of football administration Rob Rogers told him they would not release his client before changing course.

"They looked us straight in the eye, Rob Rogers, and Rob basically said to Jared and myself: 'Absolutely not. We have no thoughts of releasing Matt Ioannidis,'" Herman told Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

"We don't particularly care to be lied to our face. I don't like when someone lies to my face. They took him out of the free agent market now for two days. That puts us now at a disadvantage because other teams have paid other defensive linemen contracts, and (Ioannidis) hasn't been able to take advantage of that. That's not the way you conduct business in the National Football League."

As Whyno noted, the reported conversation happened before Washington added quarterback Carson Wentz and his $28.3 million cap hit from the Indianapolis Colts via trade.

Washington has been busy creating cap space since with the releases of Ioannidis, guard Ereck Flowers and safety Deshazor Everett, which created $18.9 million in cap space, per ESPN's John Keim.

Multiple sources told Keim plans changed when the team added Wentz, but the move still came as a shock to Herman.

"When someone tells you two weeks ago that he's solid as a rock, would it take you by surprise?" Herman told Keim.

"Give us a heads-up; free agency is coming and we want to make sure the player lands on his feet. Granted, [general manager] Martin Mayhew called and apologized. I've dealt with Rob for years and this is the first time I've ever had a situation like this with him. Always professional."

The issue, as Herman noted, is that Ioannidis was out of the free-agent market for three days.

"It just takes our player out of the market for three days, and that's the troubling part of this," Herman said. "If you're even thinking about doing it, then give us a heads-up so we can prepare."

Ioannidis played in Washington from 2016 to 2021. The six-year NFL veteran amassed 38 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks last year.