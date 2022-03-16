Julio Jones' Top Potential Landing Spots After Reported Titans Release

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

The wide receiver market just got a little more interesting after ESPN's Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter reported the Tennessee Titans are expected to release Julio Jones.

While Jones is coming off a disappointing 2021 season, he figures to have a list of suitors that will quickly reach out to gauge his interest.

The Dallas Cowboys are one obvious candidate given their obvious desire to win a championship. The forthcoming departure of Amari Cooper also opened a spot in their passing game.

Having lost Allen Robinson, the Chicago Bears could be another landing spot. The Bears certainly need to strengthen the supporting cast around Justin Fields.

Maybe Jones returns to the NFC South to sign with the New Orleans Saints given the questions over Michael Thomas after he missed all of last year.

Perhaps a reunion with the Atlanta Falcons could be in store following Calvin Ridley's suspension for betting on NFL games.

The Los Angeles Rams were linked with Jones prior to his trade to the Titans. Even though re-signing Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly a "priority" for the Super Bowl champions, Beckham's torn ACL will rule him out for the start of the 2022 season. Jones could supplement the passing game until then.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Granted, the player a team signs now isn't the same wideout who made six straight Pro Bowls and led the NFL in receiving yards twice.

In what was his only season with the Titans, he caught 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown, which were all career lows. He also missed seven games, his same number of absences from 2020.

The 33-year-old has assembled a Hall of Fame-worthy resume, but there's no getting around the fact he appears to be declining in a noticeable way.

That the Titans would move off him already certainly raises concerns. Tennessee is saving some money from this move but will get saddled with some dead money. One presumes this doesn't happen if the coaching staff and front office thought Jones could have a positive impact in 2022.

Having said that, A.J. Green was heading in the wrong direction before he signed with the Arizona Cardinals. He missed seven games in 2018 and was out for all of 2019 before putting together a career-worst 2020.

Green caught 54 passes for 848 yards and three touchdowns.

If he can stay healthy—obviously a big qualifier—then a change of scenery might benefit Jones. There would be worse gambles than handing him a one-year deal in the hope he rebounds in 2022.