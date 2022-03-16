Report: Matt Ryan Was Informed by Falcons of Deshaun Watson Trade Pursuit

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly informed Matt Ryan of their plan to pursue Deshaun Watson last week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted, in relaying a report from colleague Chris Mortensen, the "lines of communication have been kept open" between the two sides as the Falcons compete to land Watson.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.