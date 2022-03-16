Report: Yannick Ngakoue to Be Traded to Colts from Raiders After Chandler Jones Deal

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly agreed to trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the return package will include cornerback Rock Ya-Sin heading to the Raiders.

The deal comes after Vegas reached a contract agreement with prized free-agent edge-rusher Chandler Jones, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

