Report: J.D. McKissic Returning to Commanders After Agreeing to Bills Contract

After initially agreeing to a free-agent contract with the Buffalo Bills, running back J.D. McKissic is reportedly returning to the Washington Commanders instead.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, McKissic accepted a two-year, $7 million offer to remain with the Commanders, which is the same deal he previously agreed to with Buffalo.

Schefter added that McKissic's agents, Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy, said Washington did not offer McKissic a contract until he accepted Buffalo's offer Tuesday. Once the Commanders offered McKissic the same deal, "he didn't want to leave."

The 28-year-old McKissic spent the past two seasons in Washington after stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

He enjoyed a breakout season in 2020 when he set career highs in rushing yardage (365), receptions (80), receiving yardage (589) and total yards from scrimmage (954).

As part of a Washington offense that received uneven quarterback play from Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen, McKissic was a key cog and one of the most consistent producers.

Despite going just 7-9, Washington won the NFC East and reached the playoffs, where it fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

McKissic's numbers weren't as good last season, but that was due in large part to the fact that he missed six games with a concussion and neck injury.

When healthy, McKissic was an offensive threat once again, finishing with 212 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, as well as 43 catches for 397 yards and two additional scores.

By returning to Washington, he figures to retain his role as the No. 2 running back behind Antonio Gibson and the top backfield option on third downs and in obvious passing situations.

He will also be a safety valve for new quarterback Carson Wentz, who the Commanders acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

In Buffalo, McKissic would have had a chance to play with one of the leading NFL MVP candidates in Josh Allen.

He also likely would have had a similar role as in Washington, playing second fiddle to No. 1 back Devin Singletary but earning plenty of third-down looks and targets in the passing game.

Now, the Bills figure to go back to the drawing board with regard to finding a complement for Singletary. They will have no shortage of options in a stacked free-agent class for running backs, which includes Leonard Fournette, Melvin Gordon III, Cordarrelle Patterson, Sony Michel, Ronald Jones II, Rashaad Penny and many others.