MLB Rumors: Rays' Austin Meadows Getting 'Prominent' Mention in Trade Talks

As the market for free-agent hitters picks up, the Tampa Bay Rays could entice teams looking for a bat with a trade for outfielder Austin Meadows.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Meadows is "getting prominent mention in trade talks" as MLB teams look for help in the outfield.

The first major domino in the outfield market fell Wednesday. The Athletic's Jayson Stark reported the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a four-year deal with Kyle Schwarber worth just under $20 million per season.

The Rays have uncharacteristically been involved in several free-agent rumors. The franchise doesn't usually spend big money on talent, but after reaching the World Series in 2020 and winning 100 games last year, the front office apparently believes the window of contention is wide-open.

Rosenthal noted Tuesday the Rays are "serious" about wanting to sign first baseman Freddie Freeman. It's unclear if their pursuit will pay off, especially with teams that have been willing to hand out big contracts talking to the five-time All-Star.

Meadows could net a significant return in a trade if the Rays decide to move him. The 2019 All-Star has a .260/.333/.489 slash line with 70 homers, 225 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 375 career games.

Outside of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Meadows has posted a well-above-average OPS+ in every year of his career. He is projected to earn $4 million this season through arbitration and is under team control through 2024.

The Rays have arguably the best roster in Major League Baseball. They can afford to push a player like Meadows in trade talks if they believe a return can help them improve at other positions of need.