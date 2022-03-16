Deshaun Watson Rumors: Seahawks Not a 'Major Player' to Trade for Texans QB

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File

If Deshaun Watson is going to get traded, it doesn't sound like he'll be landing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks haven't "been a major player to this point" for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns have met with Watson in an attempt to get him to approve a trade.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported on Tuesday that the Atlanta Falcons have emerged as a "sleeper team" for Watson.

Trade talks about Watson have intensified in the days since a Harris County (Texas) grand jury declined to indict the 26-year-old on criminal charges amid allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

The grand jury heard testimony and was presented evidence related to nine of the 10 criminal complaints against Watson before deciding against an indictment.

Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits for allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. He could also be subject to discipline from the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

There has been speculation that Watson wasn't entertaining the idea of playing for Seattle, anyway.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported (h/t NFL reporter Dov Kleiman) that Watson rejected a deal to the Seahawks.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Texans did approve trade packages from the Panthers, Saints and Browns before Watson could meet with those teams.

The Seahawks weren't mentioned in that group, though they have loaded up on draft picks thanks to their trade agreement with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson last week.

Seattle will acquire five picks in the deal, including the No. 9 pick in 2022 and a 2023 first-rounder, when the deal becomes official.

If the Seahawks are unable to land Watson—or another established veteran quarterback—they did get Drew Lock in the Wilson deal as a stopgap player at the position. They could also potentially use their first-round pick in this year's draft to select a quarterback.

The Seahawks finished last in the NFC West with a 7-10 record in 2021. It was the franchise's first losing season since 2011 (7-9) and first time they have finished at the bottom of their division since 1994.