49ers Rumors: George Kittle, Arik Armstead Contracts Restructured to Create Cap Space

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Needing to create cap space before the start of the league year Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly restructured the contracts for George Kittle and Arik Armstead.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the 49ers opened up $18.756 million by restructuring the deals for two of their best players.

San Francisco previously restructured Dee Ford's deal to clear nearly $5 million in cap space.

Per Spotrac, the 49ers moved to $8.8 million under the cap. The team agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with Charvarius Ward in free agency Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Of course, the biggest signal coming from all of these contract restructures is that Jimmy Garoppolo won't be traded before the start of the league year. The Niners will save $25.55 million if they do end up trading him, but time is working against them.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the 49ers "have no rush" to trade Garoppolo as he recovers from shoulder surgery. He added that the Indianapolis Colts "seem content on waiting" for him, if that's the direction they want to go.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (starts at :50 mark), the 49ers are seeking a "second-round pick and more" in a trade for Garoppolo. The 30-year-old quarterback had surgery on his throwing shoulder earlier this month, with an expectation he will be cleared to play before training camp.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Armstead and Kittle now both have 2022 cap hits under $10 million. Garoppolo is the only player on San Francisco's roster with a cap hit over $14 million for the upcoming season.

Kittle finished second on the 49ers with 94 targets, 71 receptions and 910 yards last season. Armstead had 11 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and six sacks in 17 starts during the 2021 campaign.