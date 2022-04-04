RK-Bro Defeat Street Profits, Alpha Academy; Retain Raw Tag Titles at WrestleMania 38

Photo credit: WWE.com

RK-Bro defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat tag team match Sunday on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Riddle and Randy Orton each produced an RKO to leave The Viper to pin Chad Gable for the victory in an excellent opening contest of the night.

The match was also notable for the arrival of Gable Steveson, who felled Chad Gable before celebrating RK-Bro's win with Orton, Riddle and The Street Profits.

Raw has had a red-hot tag team division in recent weeks, which meant there was no shortage of teams gunning for the titles, which RK-Bro recaptured on the March 7 edition of Raw.

Alpha Academy entered that match as the champions, but they had to deal with two of Raw's top teams in RK-Bro and the duo of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Just when it seemed like Rollins and Owens were about to get the win, Riddle tossed them out of the ring and pinned Gable for the victory.

That marked the start of the second Raw tag team title reign for Orton and Riddle, and they planned to celebrate on the following Raw but got interrupted by The Street Profits.

One week before RK-Bro won the championships, the Profits beat them in a match, which resulted in Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins claiming they deserved a title shot at WrestleMania.

RK-Bro eventually accepted their challenge, but during a subsequent singles match between Riddle and Ford, Alpha Academy showed up and cleaned house.

Given that they were the Raw tag team champions for two months before dropping the belts to RK-Bro and took them from Riddle and Orton in the first place, Gable and Otis insisted they receive a title chance as well.

A Triple Threat match between three of WWE's top tandems on The Grandest Stage of Them All became official shortly after.

The odds were not necessarily in favor of RK-Bro, but given how well Orton and Riddle have meshed over the past year, they managed to persevere and overcome two tough challengers to retain.

