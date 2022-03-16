Freddie Freeman Rumors: Yankees Have 'Clear Impression' 1B Doesn't Prefer to Join NY

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The New York Yankees reportedly believed Freddie Freeman wanted to go elsewhere and moved on accordingly.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the American League East team "tried hard" to land the coveted first baseman on the free-agency market but had "the clear impression at this point that he preferred not to come."

Heyman also noted the Yankees are worried Freeman may end up on the Boston Red Sox.

New York responded by re-signing Anthony Rizzo to play first base on a two-year deal worth $30 to $35 million, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Rizzo is still a solid consolation prize.

His resume includes four Gold Gloves, one Silver Slugger, three All-Star selections and a World Series crown. He is also familiar with playing for the Yankees after they acquired him via trade from the Chicago Cubs during the 2021 campaign.

The 32-year-old is likely somewhat past his prime, but he was still productive in 2021 and slashed .248/.344/.440 with 22 home runs and 61 RBI in 141 games for the Cubs and Yankees.

Between his glove, familiarity with the organization, power at the plate and veteran leadership, Rizzo figures to help New York compete for a World Series crown with a loaded lineup.

Still, Freeman is one of the premier free agents on the market this offseason for a reason.

He just helped lead the Atlanta Braves to the World Series title and has finished in the top nine in National League MVP voting in each of the past four years, including when he won it in 2020. The five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and one-time Gold Glove winner likely would have launched plenty of home runs in Yankee Stadium, and New York's hope now is he doesn't do that for Boston.

Freeman slashed .300/.393/.503 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI in 2021 and has shown few signs of slowing down at 32 years old.

He likely would have been an ideal fit for the Bronx Bombers, but they can take solace knowing they still ended up with a productive option at first base.