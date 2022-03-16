Baker Mayfield Tweets Thank You to Browns Fans Amid Deshaun Watson Rumors

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield penned a message to his city amid rumors that the team is pursuing Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Browns, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints had to submit trade offers to the Texans for their consideration. Once approved, only then could they meet with Watson to speak about a potential future with their teams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Good Morning Football that the Browns had done their "due diligence" on Watson. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported that Cleveland met with Watson Tuesday and that the Atlanta Falcons are up next Wednesday.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, sat the entirety of last season amid allegations of sexual assault, misconduct and lewd behavior during massage sessions. Twenty-two women filed civil lawsuits, which are still pending, per Aaron Reiss of The Athletic.

At least 10 women (two of which did not file civil lawsuits) filed criminal complaints against Watson, but a Harris County (Texas) grand jury decided against pressing charges.

That opened the door for teams interested in Watson to begin making overtures to the Houston Texans regarding the ex-Clemson star, who requested a trade in Jan. 2021.

As for Mayfield, he's been in town since Cleveland selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

He's alternated two good seasons (2018 and 2020) with two below-average ones (2019 and 2021), although he played through last year with multiple injuries that included a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

Still, Mayfield has given the franchise the most stability and success it's had at quarterback since returning to the league in 1999.

Watson would appear to provide an upgrade at the position, though, as he's largely dominated the NFL during his four seasons. He notably led the league in passing yards (4,823) and yards per attempt (8.9) in 2020.

Ultimately, the Browns are a team to watch in the race for Watson. Even if Cleveland doesn't land him, it appears 2022 would be a make-or-break year for Mayfield with the Browns, especially given the team's reported interest in the Texans quarterback.