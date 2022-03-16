X

    Kyrie Irving Dazzles with Career-High 60, Sets Nets Franchise Record vs. Magic

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 16, 2022

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving scored 41 first-half points en route to a franchise-record 60 as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the host Orlando Magic 150-108 on Tuesday at Amway Center.

    NBA @NBA

    Kyrie Irving has 41 points at halftime.<br><br>Read that again.<br><br>Don't miss the 2nd half: <a href="https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa">https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa</a> <a href="https://t.co/E1FuaRX1IR">pic.twitter.com/E1FuaRX1IR</a>

    NBA @NBA

    WHAT A FINISH FOR 50 POINTS 🤯<br><br>Kyrie Irving's eruption continues on NBA League Pass: <a href="https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa">https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa</a> <a href="https://t.co/g8wOAIik8t">pic.twitter.com/g8wOAIik8t</a>

    Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

    60 POINTS <a href="https://t.co/3UoE4fn9Aj">pic.twitter.com/3UoE4fn9Aj</a>

    Irving made 20-of-31 field goals (8-of-12 from three-point range) and 10-of-11 free throws. He dropped 16 points in the first quarter, 25 in the second, 10 in the third and nine more in the fourth.

    Irving's 41 first-half points was a season-high mark this year among all players. He notably started the night hitting 14-of-17 shots and 6-of-7 three-pointers.

    Per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, only Kobe Bryant has scored more than 41 points at halftime over the past 25 years.

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Most points in a first half, last 25 years:<br><br>42 -- Kobe Bryant, 3/28/03<br>41 -- Kyrie Irving, tonight<br>40 -- Klay Thompson, 12/5/16<br>39 -- Zach LaVine, 4/9/21

    The seven-time All-Star played 35 minutes. He hit the bench for the remainder of the game when Brooklyn went up 131-94 with 8:32 left.

    Thanks largely to his efforts, the Nets cruised to a 48-30 lead after the first quarter and a 86-56 edge at halftime. Brooklyn led by as many as 44 points in the wire-to-wire win.

    Kevin Durant complemented Irving's effort with 19 points two days after dropping 53 on the New York Knicks in a 110-107 win.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The teammates made some history after Irving hit 50 on Tuesday, per ESPN Stats&Info.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    On Sunday, Kevin Durant scored 53 points.<br><br>Tonight, Kyrie Irving is at 51 (and counting).<br><br>They're the first teammates in NBA history to score 50+ points in consecutive games. <a href="https://t.co/8Ee6nfcMOh">pic.twitter.com/8Ee6nfcMOh</a>

    Irving also had 50 points on March 8 in a 132-121 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

    Irving topped his previous career-high of 57 points, which he set in a 128-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Feb. 2015 while he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    Fifty-seven also happened to be the Nets' franchise record, which Deron Williams posted in a 104-101 win over the Charlotte Bobcats in March 2012.

    Irving's 60-point effort marks the second time in two days that an NBA player has hit that total, as the Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns dropped that amount in a 149-139 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

    Towns shouted out Irving, a fellow ex-New Jersey resident, on Twitter:

    Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns

    Jersey putting up numbers.<br>🤝 <a href="https://twitter.com/KyrieIrving?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KyrieIrving</a>

    This also marked just the 78th time in NBA history that a player has scored 60 or more points.

    In addition, this was a great night for the entire team, which scored a franchise-record 150 points in regulation.

    The previous mark was 147, which Brooklyn hit in a 22-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Jan. 2021.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.