NFL Draft 2022: Full List of Compensatory Picks Released

The NFL announced the complete list of compensatory picks in the upcoming draft.

A total of 39 picks were given to 16 teams. Teams become eligible for compensatory draft picks when they lose more compensatory free agents than they acquire in the previous year.

According to the league, compensatory free agents are "determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors." Teams aren't allowed to be awarded more than four compensatory draft picks in a single year.

The league released the list of compensatory free agents lost and acquired for the teams that received picks:

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams received the most picks this year at four apiece. The Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers each have three compensatory picks.

Two extra picks were given to the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. The Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were all given a single compensatory pick.

The Lions have the earliest extra selection at the end of the third round. The 49ers and Saints are the only teams to receive multiple extra picks in the third round.