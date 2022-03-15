Patriots Trade Rumors: Cowboys' La'el Collins Being Considered After Shaq Mason Deal

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots are trading veteran guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Mike Giardi.

But the Pats may not be done making trades for offensive linemen just yet.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported that New England is interested in Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'El Collins:

ESPN's Field Yates gave his take on Collins:

He's only gotten better as his career has gone along, with Pro Football Focus' Andrew Russell noting the upward trajectory and Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer discussing Collins' success relative to his peers:

As Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic wrote, the Pats need to make moves on the offensive line, especially with the loss of Ted Karras to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

New England has cap space to take on Collins, who has been discussed as a trade target since Ian Rapoport of NFL Network dropped news on that front March 10.

The question is whether a trade can be executed. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News gave an outlook there via a source:

For now, Collins appears to be on the trade market as the Pats look to improve upon a 10-7 season that ended with an AFC Wild Card Game appearance.