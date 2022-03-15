Patriots Trade Rumors: Cowboys' La'el Collins Being Considered After Shaq Mason Deal

Patriots Trade Rumors: Cowboys' La'el Collins Being Considered After Shaq Mason DealMarch 16, 2022
The New England Patriots are trading veteran guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Mike Giardi.
But the Pats may not be done making trades for offensive linemen just yet.
Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported that New England is interested in Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'El Collins:
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> have weighed acquiring Dallas OL La'El Collins via trade, according to sources. <br><br>Price had been a sticking point, but they've now effectively doubled their cap space by trading away Shaq Mason.
ESPN's Field Yates gave his take on Collins:
If a team traded for Cowboys RT La'el Collins, it would owe him a salary of $10M for each of the next three seasons. No other bonuses, incentives, etc.<br><br>He's 28, has a ton of experience, is a solid pass protector and plays with some nasty.<br><br>A perfectly reasonable deal to take on.
He's only gotten better as his career has gone along, with Pro Football Focus' Andrew Russell noting the upward trajectory and Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer discussing Collins' success relative to his peers:
As Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic wrote, the Pats need to make moves on the offensive line, especially with the loss of Ted Karras to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.
Patriots should clear about $7 million in cap space by trading Shaq Mason. But that leaves two starting guard spots open with the departure of Ted Karras yesterday. Michael Onwenu is a logical candidate for one of those. Starting RT Trent Brown is still unsigned, too.
New England has cap space to take on Collins, who has been discussed as a trade target since Ian Rapoport of NFL Network dropped news on that front March 10.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> are having active trade conversations centered around starting OT La'el Collins, sources say. A mainstay since 2015, Collins is due $10M this coming year and there is interest from other teams.
The question is whether a trade can be executed. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News gave an outlook there via a source:
For now, Collins appears to be on the trade market as the Pats look to improve upon a 10-7 season that ended with an AFC Wild Card Game appearance.