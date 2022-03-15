NFL Trade Rumors: Baker Mayfield Won't Be Included in Browns' Deshaun Watson Offer

AP Photo/David Richard

If the Cleveland Browns make Deshaun Watson their new quarterback via trade, they reportedly won't be sending their current one to the Houston Texans.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the Browns will not include Baker Mayfield in any trade package for Watson. The primary reason is because the Texans are looking for draft picks instead of players and are comfortable with Davis Mills remaining the starting quarterback for the 2022 campaign.

Cabot reported Houston is looking for three first-round picks in a trade for Watson and may require even more from the Browns since they are a fellow AFC team compared to other interested squads such as the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

While Mayfield won't be included in any Watson deal, Cabot also reported he may still be on the move.

If Cleveland lands Watson, it will logically need to move Mayfield's contract. Even if it doesn't, there is a chance the team's fairly open pursuit of the Clemson product, who met with members of the Browns front office Tuesday, will make things difficult for Mayfield to return as the starter.

Mayfield struggled on his way to 17 touchdown passes and 13 interruptions during the 2021 campaign. There was also the high-profile situation when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s father posted a video on Instagram of the quarterback missing his son on open routes.

Beckham finished the season as a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams.

There is little question that Watson has been better than Mayfield on the field. He is a three-time Pro Bowler who led the league with 4,823 passing yards in 2020. He finished that season with 33 touchdown throws to seven interceptions while also adding 444 yards and three scores on the ground.

However, Watson didn't play in 2021 after 22 women accused him of sexual assault and misconduct in civil lawsuits.

While a Harris County grand jury declined to indict Watson on criminal charges Friday, the NFL can still suspend Watson under its personal conduct policy.