Jake Paul Offers Kanye West, Pete Davidson $30M Guaranteed Each to Have Boxing Match

AP Photo/Ian Walton

If nothing else, Jake Paul is full of pitches for fights that are almost assuredly not going to happen.

Three days after trying to get himself a bout against Conor McGregor in the UFC, Paul proposed a six-round boxing match between Kanye West and Pete Davidson that would guarantee both men $30 million each:

West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, has been antagonizing Davidson since the Saturday Night Live star began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, in November.

The controversial rapper escalated things earlier this month when he released a music video for his track "Eazy." The video features West kidnapping and decapitating a claymation version of Davidson.

In a series of screenshots posted online Sunday, Davidson texted Ye offering to help him get treatment for "mental stuff."

The feud between Ye and Davidson has been tabloid fodder for months.

Paul, who is nothing if not opportunistic when he senses an opening, is using the media attention from that feud in an attempt to try boosting his promotional brand.