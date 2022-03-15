Carlos Correa Rumors: Astros to Make Contract Offer; Possible Return 'Creating Buzz'

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Momentum may be gathering on a return to Houston for Carlos Correa.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Astros plan to make the two-time All-Star a new contract offer.

Rosenthal noted rumblings of Correa's potential return are "creating buzz" within Astros camp.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Monday that multiple agents think Correa could return to Houston on a deal that would allow him to hit the market again next offseason:

The market for Correa doesn't appear to be as robust as one might think for a 27-year-old shortstop with his resume.

Rosenthal wrote Sunday that the New York Yankees aren't inclined to give a long-term deal to a shortstop; the Los Angeles Dodgers are more focused on negotiations with Freddie Freeman; and the Boston Red Sox have Xander Bogaerts at shortstop and Rafael Devers at third base.

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer told reporters Monday the team is "really happy" with its middle infield after signing Andrelton Simmons to play short.

Correa has spent his entire career with the Astros. The organization selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 Major League Baseball draft.

Since making his big league debut in 2015, Correa has posted a .277/.356/.481 slash line with 133 homers and 489 RBI in 752 games. He was named American League Rookie of the Year after posting an .857 OPS and 22 homers in just 99 games in 2015.

The Puerto Rican star helped the Astros win their first World Series title in franchise history in 2017.

Houston has made the postseason in six of Correa's seven seasons. The organization has advanced to the American League Championship Series in each of the past five seasons with three World Series appearances.