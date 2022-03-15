Rare Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant Autographed Card Up for Auction

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Any debate of the greatest player in NBA history almost always includes Michael Jordan and LeBron James, with Kobe Bryant stans making sure he's represented in the debate as well. But what if you could have a trading card with the signatures of all three players?

Per TMZ Sports, PWCC Marketplace is auctioning off a 2008 Upper Deck Radiance card with the images and signatures of all three players, with the bidding starting at $160,000.

The rare collector's item is "is in great condition—its centering has a grade of 9.5, corners have a 8.5 grade, and edges have a 9.0."

It's one of just five such cards in existence.

"It’s an insanely scarce offering that exists, and we’re extremely excited that it is up for auction at PWCC," the company told TMZ.