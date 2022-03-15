Deshaun Watson Rumors: Falcons 'Sleeper Team' to Trade for Texans QB

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Add the Atlanta Falcons to the growing list of teams interested in trading for Deshaun Watson.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the Falcons have "emerged as a sleeper team" in talks for the 26-year-old quarterback.

The Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns are among the other teams that have met with or shown interest in acquiring Watson from the Houston Texans.

Schefter added that Falcons owner Arthur Blank is "fond" of Watson from when he worked as a ball boy for the team when he was in high school, and Watson developed a relationship with Blank's family.

Rumors of a trade involving Watson have picked up steam in recent days after a grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges following allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported last month that multiple teams would be willing to trade for Watson without a settlement of his civil lawsuits, "as long as the criminal situation is resolved."

Now that Watson won't face criminal charges, there have been no shortage of potential suitors for the veteran quarterback.

Schefter reported on Monday that the Texans declined an attempt from the Indianapolis Colts to speak with Watson, who has a full no-trade clause in his contract.

Speaking to Kyle Bailey on WFNZ 92.7 in Charlotte, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said Watson has "rejected everybody but Carolina and New Orleans."

It would seem to be difficult financially for the Falcons to make a deal for Watson work. Matt Ryan restructured his deal to lower his cap number to $36,662,500 for 2022, but his dead-cap hit for the upcoming season would be $55.525 million if Atlanta moves on from him.

Watson has a $40.4 million cap hit in 2022. The Falcons have $16.06 million in cap space.

There's also the potential that Watson could face discipline, including a fine and/or suspension, from the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

Watson had the best season of his career in 2020. The Clemson alum led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards, threw for 33 touchdowns and completed 70.2 percent of his passes.

The Texans kept Watson inactive for the entire 2021 season.

If the Falcons have the ability to pull off a trade for Watson and are comfortable with his ongoing legal situation to make the move, he would certainly make them better on the field.

Atlanta hasn't had a winning season since going 10-6 and making the playoffs in 2017.