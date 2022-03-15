Packers Rumors: Allen Lazard Gets RFA Tender amid Davante Adams Franchise-Tag Buzz

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Green Bay Packers are placing a second-round tender on free-agent wide receiver Allen Lazard, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The one-year tender would net Lazard almost $4 million for the 2022 season.

This move comes amid continued uncertainty regarding the future of Davante Adams. While the Packers have placed the franchise tag on Adams, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday the five-time Pro Bowler doesn't intend to play on the tag.

Green Bay finalized Aaron Rodgers' extension to seal the quarterback's return to the team. Per Garafolo, the deal will be a little more team-friendly in 2022:

That theoretically gives the Packers a little extra room to pay Adams more than the $20.1 million he stands to get from the franchise tag and keep supporting players such as Lazard.

Over the last three years, Lazard has been a solid secondary target in the passing game, catching 108 passes for 1,441 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also boasts a 68.6 percent catch rate and had just one dropped pass on 60 targets in 2021, per Pro Football Reference.

Rodgers and Jordan Love, who started one game under center when the reigning MVP was out because of COVID-19, had a 132.8 passer rating when targeting the 26-year-old.

Adams might be one of the NFL's best wideouts, but he can't do it on his own. The need to retain Lazard became more pressing with the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood reporting that fellow free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling might be on the way out:

The RFA tender all but seals Lazard's return to Lambeau Field since a second-round pick would be a significant price to pay—on top of whatever his final contract would be—for a receiver with his credentials.

If another team decides he's worth it, then the Packers would still get back an asset that could help them find Lazard's replacement through the draft.