4-Time All-Pro Punter Johnny Hekker Reportedly Released by Rams After 10 Seasons

Johnny Hekker's tenure as a member of the Los Angeles Rams has come to an end after 10 seasons.

Per former NFL punter Pat McAfee, Hekker is going to be released by the team.

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue confirmed McAfee's report, adding the move will be made official after the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Rams' decision to move on from Hekker comes six months after they restructured his deal.

By releasing Hekker, the Rams will save $2.05 million against the cap this season and $2.75 million in 2023.

Los Angeles still has a lot of work to do in order to get under the 2022 cap. The reigning Super Bowl champions are $21.7 million over the cap, per Spotrac.

The Rams can save an additional $16 million if left tackle Andrew Whitworth retires. The 40-year-old hasn't made an official decision, but he told NFL Network (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook) last month he's "kind of waiting for another couple of weeks" until the start of the league year to make an announcement.

Hekker signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2012. The 32-year-old was named to an All-Pro team in six consecutive seasons from 2013 to '18 and the All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Last season, Hekker's 44.2 yards per punt was the lowest mark of his career. He did rank fourth among all punters with 42.6 net yards per punt.

Given Hekker's age and consistently high level of performance, he shouldn't have any trouble finding a new home for a team that needs a punter.