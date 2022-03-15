Tom Brady 'Final' TD Ball Now Worth $50K After Selling for $518K, Says Auction Expert

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

We're beginning to come to terms with the true cost of Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady announced Sunday he was ending his brief retirement from the NFL and suiting up for the 2022 season. His timing was impeccable, as his "final" touchdown ball had just sold for $518,000 at auction.

TMZ Sports reached out to an auction expert who said the ball might now be worth only $50,000 and that the value might be closer to $25,000.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said Monday that representatives from Lelands, which ran the auction, had no comment on the situation. TMZ added, however, that Lelands "would almost certainly fight to keep [the buyer] happy" so as not to burn any bridges with a future customer.

Let this be a lesson to any memorabilia collectors: Wait more than two months after a star's retirement to purchase the "final" anything from their career.