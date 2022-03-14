Russell Wilson Reportedly Reached Out to Peyton Manning Prior to Broncos Trade

John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Russell Wilson consulted with Peyton Manning prior to his reported trade to the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.

Manning spent four years with the Broncos toward the end of his playing career, and Palmer reported Wilson spoke with the Hall of Famer to gain insight on "the city, the organization & being the QB for the Broncos."

While Manning will probably be remembered more as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, his brief time in the Mile High City was widely successful.

The 14-time Pro Bowler won his fifth MVP and set single-season records for passing yards (5,477) and passing touchdowns (55) in 2013. Denver lost the Super Bowl that year before beating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 two years later to send the legendary quarterback out on top.

For Wilson, Manning was obviously a good person to speak with, and for the Broncos, he was the perfect team ambassador to woo the nine-time Pro Bowler.

Wilson might now be taking a page from Manning's book and working to sell the franchise to other players. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported he's helping to recruit free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, a longtime teammate with the Seattle Seahawks.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady, one idea for the Bucs was that he could help attract other free agents to the organization.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I think when you talk about veteran players who want to win a championship, when Tom calls you, you’re going to listen … especially with the roster he has," head coach Bruce Arians said last September.

The Broncos have had five straight losing seasons; they're more than just one quarterback away from returning to the NFL's summit. By contrast, they were at least coming off a trip to the postseason the year before signing Manning.

But trading for Wilson is presumably part of a bigger plan for Denver.