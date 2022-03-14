X

    Dolphins Rumors: Former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson Agrees to 3-Year, $22.8M Contract

    Erin WalshMarch 15, 2022

    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Miami Dolphins are adding another weapon for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. 

    Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $22.8 million contract with the Fins, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. He is getting $12.75 million guaranteed. 

