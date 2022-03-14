Dolphins Rumors: Former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson Agrees to 3-Year, $22.8M Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are adding another weapon for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $22.8 million contract with the Fins, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. He is getting $12.75 million guaranteed.

